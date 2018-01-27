Lawyers say condemned killer early victim of opioid epidemic

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts, convicted of fatally stabbing Fred Hicks in 1997 in Cincinnati. Tibbetts is scheduled to be executed on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, and attorneys trying to stop his execution say Ohio Gov. John Kasich should consider the state's opioid epidemic when deciding whether to spare Tibbetts, arguing the condemned killer's life spiraled out of control after becoming addicted to painkillers inappropriately prescribed for a work injury in the mid-1990s.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)