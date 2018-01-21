Sea turtles get alternative procedure used to treat tumors

An alternative procedure used to treat tumors on sea turtles has been performed at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital in partnership with the University of Florida.
The electro-chemotherapy treatments were administered to two green sea turtles Saturday.
The remedies are part of a study being conducted on green sea turtles with fibropapilloma, cauliflower-like tumor growths that develop as a result of a herpes-like virus affecting many sea turtles around the world.
Traditionally, the tumors have been surgically removed, but the surgery is more complicated and stressful for infected turtles.
Never miss a local story.
Dr. Anna Szivek, assistant professor of oncology at the veterinary college of University of Florida, said the treatments involves short, low-level electric pulses that allow the cells to open and better absorb the chemo medication, commonly used in cancer treatment.
Comments