Health officials urge you to not ignore flu symptoms after this man’s death

More Videos 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home Pause 1:45 Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued 0:36 Frostbite and how to prevent it 1:45 Homeowner finds giant python in his dock 1:17 Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news 9:53 New episode of MTV's 'Siesta Key' introduces new characters, better camera work 0:49 Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month 1:21 Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 2:22 Bradenton teen has one wish: A prom date with Taylor Swift 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu? What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu? Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu? Centers for Disease Control and Prevention