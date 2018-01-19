Health officials urge you to not ignore flu symptoms after this man’s death

Doctors are urging people not to ignore flu symptoms after an Orlando man died within 48 hours of catching the virus.
According to a report by WFTV 9, 58-year-old Joe Morrison, a doting father and former Orlando-area news photographer, died within 48 hours after getting the flu last week.
There have been at least two other deaths from the flu this season, both of whom were children.
Of the two children in Florida who died from the virus, one had not been vaccinated and had underlying factors, according to the Florida Department of Health.
Health officials warn that flu symptoms can get serious fast, a reason why doctors are saying it’s vital that people pay attention to signs and immediately contact a doctor. People most at risk of the flu and its complications are children, the elderly and pregnant women.
Over the last few weeks, thousands of people across the country have been packing clinics with flu-like symptoms, which include headaches, high fever body aches and – this year – a wicked cough.
Health officials still say that although the flu shot is not 100 percent effective, it’s still the best way to protect yourself.
“Get your flu shot now,” the Florida Department of Health posted. “Flu vaccines can vary in effectiveness from season to season but they continue to be the best way to prevent influenza infection and serious influenza complications.”
