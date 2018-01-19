Health News

2 more deaths in North Dakota attributed to flu

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 07:46 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

State officials say two more people have died of flu-related complications in North Dakota.

That brings the number of flu deaths so far this season to 10. The latest deaths happened in the week ending on Jan. 13. The health department says there were 619 flu cases reported last week in North Dakota, bringing the total seasonal cases to 2,520.

One-hundred-45 people have been hospitalized because of the flu.

The widespread flu strain, H3N2, can be especially hard on children and the elderly. Health officials predict the flu vaccine will be about 30 percent effective this year.

