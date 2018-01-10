Health News

Horse stabled at Belmont Park positive for equine herpes

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 11:08 PM

NEW YORK

A horse stabled at Belmont Park has tested positive for the equine herpes virus-1.

The 3-year-old colt, which has yet to be named or raced, is trained by Linda Rice.

New York Racing Association officials said Wednesday that the horse has shown no neurological symptoms of the virus. He tested positive after developing a fever and a mild respiratory issue.

Officials say the horse is expected to return to Belmont later this week, where he will be put into quarantine as a precaution. The horse will be monitored and retested.

As a result of the positive test, all horses in Barn 44 have been placed under quarantine, and will be monitored daily for fever and other signs of illness. During the quarantine, the horses won't be allowed to run or enter races.

Many horses become infected with EHV-1 but the virus can become latent and never be an issue. In serious cases, it can cause abortion, respiratory disease and neonatal mortality in horses.

