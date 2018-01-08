Health News

DNR to study deer migration in western Upper Peninsula

January 08, 2018 05:40 AM

IRON RIVER, Mich.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it will soon begin capturing and collaring white-tailed deer in the western Upper Peninsula as part of a multi-year study of their movement patterns, especially their migration between winter and summer ranges.

It says completing the study will provide DNR wildlife managers with information that would be needed if chronic wasting disease is detected in the U.P.

DNR regional wildlife supervisor Terry Minzey says the incurable, fatal disease hasn't yet been documented in the U.P. but has been found in two Wisconsin captive facilities within 30 miles (48 kilometers) of the Michigan border. It's also been found in Michigan's Lower Peninsula.

The DNR says that long-term the disease can significantly reduce the number of deer. It poses no known health risks to humans.

