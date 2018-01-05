Health News

Children's hospital carts in snow for patients to play with

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 05:36 AM

NEW YORK

A New York City children's hospital made sure its patients didn't miss out on the snow by carting in buckets for the kids to play with and enjoy.

St. Mary's Healthcare System for Children, a Queens neighborhood hospital, brought in plenty of snow for the children who are patients there to build snowmen or go sledding indoors during the Thursday snow storm. WNBC-TV reports images posted to the hospital's Facebook page show one patient making a table-sized snowman — complete with a hat and a scarf.

A hospital spokeswoman says St. Mary's is one of only a few hospitals in the country that specializes in long-term care for children with special needs and life-limiting conditions.

