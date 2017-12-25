Health News

At least 23K confirm coverage during open enrollment

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 08:39 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MONTPELIER, Vt.

At least 23,000 Vermonters confirmed their health insurance coverage during the just-completed open enrollment period while also qualifying for financial help to make their coverage more affordable, statistics show.

The total enrollment through the Vermont Health Connect insurance marketplace is now estimated to be above 80,000, a figure which includes 46,000 small business employees and 11,000 individuals who don't qualify for financial assistance.

Vermont Health Access Commissioner Cory Gustafson said people who needed help selecting coverage that would take effect Jan. 1 were able to get help from various sources, including state staff, community organizations, businesses, and town officials.

"We are fortunate to live in a state with such a rich social fabric," said Gustafson.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials wanted to encourage people who don't qualify for financial help to work with their carrier and they wanted everyone to make sure they're in the best plan for their needs and budget.

The open enrollment period ended Dec. 15.

Officials said that the use of Vermont Health Connect's online marketplace's Plan Comparison Tool on the first and last day of open enrollment was up 50 percent over the same days in 2016.

The tool calculates state and federal subsidies based on projected household income, allowing Vermonters to compare plans.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home

    Bedbugs are parasitic insects that bite the skin of sleeping humans and animals to feed on their blood. They hide in the cracks and crevices of beds, box springs, headboards, bed frames and objects around a bed. Dr. Bobbi Pritt of the Mayo Clinic describes some methods for tackling these unwanted hitchhikers.

Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home

Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home 1:50

Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home
Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse
It's only temporary - smartphone blindness 1:00

It's only temporary - smartphone blindness

View More Video