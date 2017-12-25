Health News

Anti-smoking advocates advocating stricter laws

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 08:04 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ST. CHARLES, Mo.

Anti-smoking advocates are pushing for a countywide ban in St. Charles County, and activists in neighboring St. Louis County are considering a push for a stricter law.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that health groups in St. Charles County have launched an initiative petition drive. The goal is a ballot measure next Nov. 6.

Anti-smoking activists in St. Louis County may mount a petition campaign for a public vote also on Nov. 6 to end exemptions in its 7-year-old ban, including those allowing smoking in some bars and casinos.

Supporters say reducing exposure to secondhand smoke helps reduce heart disease, cancer and strokes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Opponents say the restrictions unfairly infringe on the rights of businesses and their customers to make their own choices.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home

    Bedbugs are parasitic insects that bite the skin of sleeping humans and animals to feed on their blood. They hide in the cracks and crevices of beds, box springs, headboards, bed frames and objects around a bed. Dr. Bobbi Pritt of the Mayo Clinic describes some methods for tackling these unwanted hitchhikers.

Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home

Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home 1:50

Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home
Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse
It's only temporary - smartphone blindness 1:00

It's only temporary - smartphone blindness

View More Video