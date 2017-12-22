It started as a pimple. Now doctors will remove basketball-size tumor from boy’s face

More Videos 1:13 Video captures burglars who robbed business Pause 1:07 Geraldson Farm Market brings organic food choices to Parrish 1:27 Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy 2:00 McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 0:37 Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck 3:01 Celebrities who died in 2017 9:23 Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content) 2:22 Bitcoin Believers 2:29 Not every Caribbean island was battered this hurricane season 2:09 UFOs: What does the government know? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Young cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season Dr. Robert Marx, chief of oral and maxillofacial surgery for the University of Miami Health System, at a press conference discussing the removal of a 10-pound tumor on the face of Emanuel Zayas, 14, as his parents Melvis Vizaino and Noel Zayas listen in. Dr. Robert Marx, chief of oral and maxillofacial surgery for the University of Miami Health System, at a press conference discussing the removal of a 10-pound tumor on the face of Emanuel Zayas, 14, as his parents Melvis Vizaino and Noel Zayas listen in. C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald

Dr. Robert Marx, chief of oral and maxillofacial surgery for the University of Miami Health System, at a press conference discussing the removal of a 10-pound tumor on the face of Emanuel Zayas, 14, as his parents Melvis Vizaino and Noel Zayas listen in. C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald