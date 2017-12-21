Fueled by drug crisis, US life expectancy declines for a second straight year

FILE â€“ In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, used needles litter the ground at an open air drug market along Conrail train tracks in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. skyrocketed 21 percent in 2016, dragging down life expectancy predictions for a second straight year, according to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. Michael Bryant Philadelphia Inquirer via AP