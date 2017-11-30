FDA
Having the stuff that makes Viagra go got these sexual boosters recalled

By David J. Neal

November 30, 2017 03:03 PM

Two drugs marketed as men’s sexual enhancement helpers with the element that puts the vigor in Viagra got recalled on Thursday.

Nutra Labs is recalling Bull 1800 mg capules and Chao Jimengnan Super Powerful Man 150 mg tablets, both of which were sold nationwide online. FDA testing found both had sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra.

“Sildenafil is the active pharmaceutical ingredient in an FDA approved product used for erectile dysfunction, making Bull capsules and Chao Jimengnan tablets unapproved new drugs,” states the recall notice posted to the FDA site.

Drugs with undeclared sildenafil get recalled for the same reason the Viagra commercials warn men with nitrates off that drug — the mix can cause a possibly deadly blood pressure plunge.

The Bull lot recalled was produced May 8, 2016, with an expiration date of May 7, 2019. The Chao lot recalled was No. 20151018 with an expiration date of October 2017. People or businesses with either drug can return them for a refund to Nutra Labs, PO Box 571, Ellenton FL 34222 Attn: Returned Goods.

Anyone with questions can call at 941-800-2883, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, or e-mail spanishflycoteam@gmail.com.

