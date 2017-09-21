Health News

Firefighter suffers serious neck injury in fall from engine

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 5:33 AM

LITTLETON, Mass.

A Massachusetts firefighter is expected to survive after suffering a serious neck injury due to a fall from an engine at the fire department's headquarters.

The Littleton Fire Department said Wednesday that Scott Holt is in serious but stable condition at a Worcester hospital, where he will have surgery in the next few weeks.

Officials say he was performing routine tasks when he fell Saturday inside the Littleton Fire Department's temporary headquarters.

The department says he will likely face a lengthy recovery after surgery.

Holt has been with the department for 13 years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How dangerous is the smoke from fires & explosions at the Texas chemical plant?

How dangerous is the smoke from fires & explosions at the Texas chemical plant? 2:13

How dangerous is the smoke from fires & explosions at the Texas chemical plant?
First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:27

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA
How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 1:20

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year

View More Video