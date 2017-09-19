Health News

Body of 77-year-old woman missing from nursing home found

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 2:27 AM

ALLENTOWN, Pa.

A 77-year-old woman has been found dead about two miles away from the Pennsylvania nursing home where she was reported missing nearly a month ago.

A body found Sunday in a roadside ditch in Lower Macungie Township was identified by a coroner Monday as Audrey Penn. Police and family members had been searching for Penn, who had Alzheimer's disease, since she wandered away from a nursing home outside Allentown on Aug. 23.

Officials say her death is not considered suspicious. An autopsy will be performed Tuesday to determine a cause of death.

