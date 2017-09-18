Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, centre, leaves the pitch injured during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe and Barcelona at the Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, outside Madrid, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Barcelona won 2-1.
Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, centre, leaves the pitch injured during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe and Barcelona at the Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, outside Madrid, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Barcelona won 2-1. Francisco Seco AP Photo
Dembele travels to Finland to undergo tendon surgery

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 5:43 AM

BARCELONA, Spain

Ousmane Dembele has traveled to Finland to undergo surgery to repair a ruptured left thigh tendon.

Barcelona says the newly signed forward will undergo the procedure with a specialist on Tuesday.

Dembele got injured Sunday during Barcelona's 2-1 win at Getafe in the Spanish league.

The club says the 20-year-old Frenchman is expected to be sidelined for three to four months.

Barcelona signed Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could reach nearly 150 million euros ($180 million), the biggest ever in the history of the Catalan club.

Dembele replaced Neymar after the Brazil forward moved to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record transfer worth more than 220 million euros ($262 million).

Dembele was making only his third appearance with Barcelona, which leads the Spanish league after four matches.

