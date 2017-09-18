2 flu cases confirmed in Kentucky

Kentucky health officials are warning that flu cases are already being reported in the state.
A statement from the Kentucky Department for Public Health says two cases of laboratory-confirmed influenza have been confirmed in Jefferson County. The flu season typically begins in October or November.
Department for Public Health Commissioner Hiram C. Polk Jr. says getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent the virus, which can cause fever, headache, cough, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing and body aches.
