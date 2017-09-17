Nurses taking non-emergency medical calls at Vegas dispatch

Kari Dawson is a new addition to the Las Vegas fire communications center, but her role is different from the rest of the call-takers whose voices fill the room.
"Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, this is Kari, I'm a registered nurse," she says into her headset, pausing to listen to a caller. "I'm going to ask you some questions to make sure we get you the right kind of help."
Dawson is one of eight registered nurses staffing a new nurse call line in Las Vegas, where some of the less severe medical calls are routed. The pilot program kicked off in July with a $300,000 budget for training and pay for nurses who work one day a week.
Dawson, who also is a pediatric emergency room nurse at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center in Las Vegas, said her work entails visualizing what a caller is describing.
"We use our knowledge of how to treat these things in the ER," Dawson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal (http://bit.ly/2xnHIkz ). "I can't see what it looks like. If you walk into the ER, I can tell that's definitely broken, it looks broken, it's not broken. You have to rely on what they're telling you."
Assistant Las Vegas Fire Chief Sarah McCrea said the program means fire department ambulances can be used less often for cases where they're not needed. Results will be assessed when the money runs out, and the City Council could make it permanent.
One nurse is on duty from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The number of calls varies, but Dawson estimates she averages five or six a day.
Similar programs, sometimes referred to as "nurse triage," have been used for more than a decade in other cities.
In Reno, the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority lets Washoe County residents call its nurse health line directly.
Las Vegas Fire Chief Willie McDonald said he envisions a similar service here.
About two-thirds of the roughly 600,000 calls per year to Las Vegas fire dispatch are medical calls. McCrea said ones deemed least serious can be transferred to the nurse call line.
Certain thresholds are in place: Callers complaining of chest pain aren't routed to the nurse call line. Callers with minor injuries might not be transferred if they have potentially more serious risk factors.
A software program guides the nurse through a protocol prompting new questions based on the sick or injured person's answers. The program also creates patient logs, so if someone calls a second time, their medical information and previous call record can be accessed.
Dawson said many calls she gets involve people without a primary care physician who might not be aware of treatment options in less acute medical situations.
If a patient needs medical care but not necessarily an ambulance, the nurse can order a rideshare service to get them to a hospital or an urgent care facility.
If the caller insists on an ambulance or is uncomfortable with a rideshare, Dawson said the nurse on duty won't try to deter them.
