Abuse allegations, arrests mount at state mental hospital

By DAVE COLLINS Associated Press

September 17, 2017 7:16 AM

HARTFORD, Conn.

More allegations of staff misconduct at Connecticut's only maximum-security psychiatric hospital are emerging, after a whistleblower complaint about the repeated abuse of a patient led to 31 staff suspensions and nine arrests.

State Sen. Heather Somers says she's received at least 30 calls and messages about conditions at the Whiting Forensic Division hospital in Middletown since the suspensions and arrests. She says current and former staff and patients' relatives are alleging abuse of other patients and staff wrongdoing.

The Groton Republican is calling for legislative hearings on the allegations.

The state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services runs the hospital. Agency officials say they're taking steps to ensure such abuse doesn't happen again.

The labor union for hospital workers is calling for new management, better training and more staff.

