Stuttgart captain expected to recover from head injuries

The Associated Press

September 17, 2017 6:39 AM

STUTTGART, Germany

Stuttgart captain Christian Gentner is expected to make a full recovery after breaking his lower and lateral eye-socket, nose and upper-jaw in the side's Bundesliga win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Stuttgart says the 32-year-old Gentner will undergo surgery in the coming days.

Gentner was struck in the head by Koen Casteels' knee as the Wolfsburg goalkeeper came out to clear a high ball late in the game. Play was suspended as the unconscious Gentner received attention on the pitch before he was taken off on a stretcher.

Stuttgart sporting director Michael Reschke describes the injuries as a "cruel blow" for Gentner, and the club wishes him "a speedy recovery."

