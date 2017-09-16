Omaha teen health summit set for next week at MCC campus

A teen health summit in Omaha next week will focus on suicide prevention, school success and self-esteem.
The summit, hosted by the North Omaha Community Care Council, will be held Sept. 23 on the Fort Omaha campus of Metro Community College.
The Omaha World-Herald says the summit will feature keynote speaker Felicia Webster, a local spoken-word artist and author known for her dramatic presentations.
The event is free and open to all metro-area youths ages 13-19. A hot breakfast, a complimentary lunch buffet and snacks will be provided.
Youths must bring their school ID to the event.
Registration can be made online at http://bit.ly/2vYFEvO . Free transportation to and from the summit will be provided for teens who indicate they need it on their registration forms.
