Health News

4S Goat Expo to be held in October in North Platte

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 8:25 AM

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.

Preventing diseases and managing parasites within herds are among the topics that will be discussed at this year's 4S Goat Expo in North Platte.

The Show Sale Seminar Showcase Goat Expo is slated for Oct. 7-8 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

Other seminar topics include marketing goats in Nebraska, goat genetics and showing and selling goats.

A youth goat judging contest also will be held.

Goats will check in Friday afternoon and evening and Saturday morning before the seminar. A sale-goat show will be held Sunday morning, followed by a show-goat show.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How dangerous is the smoke from fires & explosions at the Texas chemical plant?

How dangerous is the smoke from fires & explosions at the Texas chemical plant? 2:13

How dangerous is the smoke from fires & explosions at the Texas chemical plant?
First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:27

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA
How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 1:20

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year

View More Video