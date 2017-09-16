4S Goat Expo to be held in October in North Platte

Preventing diseases and managing parasites within herds are among the topics that will be discussed at this year's 4S Goat Expo in North Platte.
The Show Sale Seminar Showcase Goat Expo is slated for Oct. 7-8 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.
Other seminar topics include marketing goats in Nebraska, goat genetics and showing and selling goats.
A youth goat judging contest also will be held.
Goats will check in Friday afternoon and evening and Saturday morning before the seminar. A sale-goat show will be held Sunday morning, followed by a show-goat show.
