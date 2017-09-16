Health News

New Mexico suicide rate drops

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 3:04 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

Suicides are down in New Mexico for the first time in several years.

That's according to the New Mexico Department of Health, which reports a 6 percent drop in the number of suicides in 2016 when compared to 2015.

The department says that's reversing a rising trend of suicides in the last three years. The department offers prevention efforts like training public school staff and community members as well as providing media guidelines on safely reporting on suicide.

Suicide doesn't have just one single cause, and data show risk factors include depression, abuse relationship problems, health conditions, financial challenges and legal problems.

For help, contact the New Mexico Crisis Line at 1-855-NMCRISIS or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

