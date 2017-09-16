Suicide among veterans highest in western US, rural areas

FILE - In this June 21, 2013, file photo, the seal affixed to the front of the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington. A new first-of-its kind government study finds suicide among military veterans is especially high in the western U.S. and rural areas. The numbers suggest that social isolation, gun ownership and limited health care access may be factors behind the higher numbers. The Department of Veterans Affairs released data Sept. 15, on suicide by state. Charles Dharapak, File AP Photo