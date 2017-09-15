Health News

Penguin dies at Florida marine park

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla.

A Florida marine park is mourning the death of an African black-footed penguin.

The Panama City News Herald reports that the 31-year-old penguin, Mary, recently died of complications from fungal pneumonia

Gulf World staff says the aquatic, flightless bird was being treated for the disease but didn't respond to treatment because of her old age. Park officials say African black-footed penguins live an average of 10-15 years in the wild.

Mary, along with penguins Fat Boy and South, had been part of a new interactive exhibit at the Panama City Beach marine park.

