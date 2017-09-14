Health News

Maine uninsured rate remains below national level

Associated Press

September 14, 2017 12:39 AM

New U.S. Census Bureau figures show that the number of Maine residents without health insurance stayed steady from 2015 to 2016.

According to a new federal report released Tuesday , Maine's uninsured rate of 8.6 percent is a drop from 11.2 percent in 2013.

About 106,000 Mainer residents lacked health insurance last year, down from 147,000 residents in 2013.

The 31 states that expanded Medicaid had an average uninsured rate of 6.5 percent in 2016. States such as Maine that didn't expand Medicaid saw an 11.7 percent uninsured rate.

Maine voters are to decide whether to expand Medicaid in a Nov. 7 ballot question. Republican Gov. Paul LePage has repeatedly vetoed Medicaid expansion efforts in the past.

