Firefighter struck by car while collecting money for charity

A Baltimore County fire lieutenant has been treated at a hospital and released after a car struck him while he was collecting money for a "Fill the Boot" fundraiser.
The Baltimore Sun reports the incident happened Sunday in Rossville. The man was participating in the fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, in which firefighters stand at intersections, soliciting donations to fill rubber firefighters' boots.
Baltimore County police haven't said how the incident occurred or whether the driver would face any charges.
Fire department officials say the lieutenant was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. His injured were not expected to be life-threatening, and he was treated and released.
Fire Chief Kyrle W. Preis III says the department will continue to raise money for the boot campaign.
