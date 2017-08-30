In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, left, smiles as he leaves a press conference in Chicago, acknowledging a reporter who wished him well for his kidney transplant surgery scheduled for Wednesday. Johnson disclosed in January after suffering a public dizzy spell that he has battled for decades a potentially life-threatening inflammation of his kidneys and was on a waiting list for a kidney transplant. Johnson's 25-year-old son is donating one of his kidneys to his father.
In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, left, smiles as he leaves a press conference in Chicago, acknowledging a reporter who wished him well for his kidney transplant surgery scheduled for Wednesday. Johnson disclosed in January after suffering a public dizzy spell that he has battled for decades a potentially life-threatening inflammation of his kidneys and was on a waiting list for a kidney transplant. Johnson's 25-year-old son is donating one of his kidneys to his father. Sun Times via AP Rich Hein
In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, left, smiles as he leaves a press conference in Chicago, acknowledging a reporter who wished him well for his kidney transplant surgery scheduled for Wednesday. Johnson disclosed in January after suffering a public dizzy spell that he has battled for decades a potentially life-threatening inflammation of his kidneys and was on a waiting list for a kidney transplant. Johnson's 25-year-old son is donating one of his kidneys to his father. Sun Times via AP Rich Hein

Health News

Chicago police superintendent undergoes transplant surgery

By DON BABWIN Associated Press

August 30, 2017 10:31 PM

CHICAGO

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson underwent a kidney transplant operation Wednesday that ended after several hours with officials expressing confidence about his recovery.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Johnson was resting comfortably after the surgery at Rush University Medical Center. He added the superintendent and his son, who donated the kidney, got through the surgery without incident.

"Superintendent Johnson is in fair condition, vital signs are stable, he is conscious and comfortable and indicators are favorable," the hospital said in a statement, adding Johnson's 25-year-old son was in good condition.

When he arrived at the hospital early Wednesday, Johnson appeared calm and even joked with reporters about what might happen as a result of the operation. He said he hoped "I don't get the urge to do the things that college kids do."

Doctors expect Johnson to remain in the hospital for three to five days and then at home for three to six weeks.

Johnson over the last several days has seemed relaxed about the surgery. When he arrived at Rush University Medical Center early Wednesday he appeared calm and even joked with reporters about what might happen as a result of the operation.

"I just hope I don't get the urge to do the things that college kids do," Johnson said, smiling, alluding to his son, a graduate of Knox College.

Johnson expressed pride that his son had decided to donate one of his kidneys rather than have him remain on a waiting list for the organ.

"It's a decision that he made on his own," Johnson said. "It's humbling. That's not an easy thing, I'm sure, to make that decision."

Johnson also talked about organ donation before he entered the hospital, saying he wanted to let people know they "can change somebody's life" by donating.

Johnson disclosed his condition after a public dizzy spell in January. Though he later said the episode was not related to his condition he said he had battled the kidney ailment for several years. In recent months, he has continued to lose kidney function and his need for a new kidney became more urgent, prompting members of his police force and the public to offer to donate one of their kidneys.

Johnson never made it off the transplant list, and he recognized how fortunate he was that his son, Daniel, stepped forward, as he has continued to make public pleas for people to become organ donors.

On Wednesday, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, who has long been a champion for organ donation, praised Daniel Johnson as a "hero" for donating his kidney. In a statement, White said that in Illinois alone there are about 4,700 people waiting for a "lifesaving transplant," with 300 people dying annually due to organ shortages.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:27

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA
How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 1:20

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year
Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning 2:04

Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning

View More Video