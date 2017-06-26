Activities galore can replace kid’s summer ‘screen’ time

Bradenton’s Tracy Beckner, left, and her daughter, Emma, 11, visited the Central Branch of the Manatee County Public Library a few days ago to get some summer reading for Emma. Emma does love her “screen time” but her mom wants her to read books this summer. “It helps in their imaginations and they need that these days in the classroom,” Tracy Beckner said of reading books. Richard Dymond rdymond@bradenton.com