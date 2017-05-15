Free dental care to be offered to Manatee veterans

June 24 may be an important day in Manatee County for U.S. veterans who are experiencing dental pain but can’t afford treatment.
As part of its “Fourth Annual Healthy Mouth Movement,” Aspen Dental, which has two Manatee County practices, is offering free dental care for veterans on June 24.
During appointments, volunteer dentists and teams will focus on treating the most urgent need of each veteran, which would include fillings, extractions and basic denture repair, according to a news release.
Aspen’s dental practices at 1602 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, and 5231 University Parkway, No. 120, University Park, will offer the free services between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on June 24, the release states.
Manatee County’s veterans will join thousands of veterans nationwide who are urged to visit 450 Aspen practices in 35 states to get free service during the Healthy Mouth Movement event, which is a community initiative.
Appointments, which are required, can be made by calling 1-844-AspenHMM.
Of the more than 21 million veterans across the U.S., fewer than 10 million are enrolled for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health benefits, which, for many, does not include dental care benefits, according to the release.
More than 1.2 million veterans lack any health insurance at all, the release adds.
Last year, nearly 400 participating Aspen Dental offices donated more than $2.1 million in dentistry in one day — empowering more than 4,000 veterans with a healthy smile.
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
