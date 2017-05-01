China trip galvanizes view of Manatee surgeon on lung screenings

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:22 Mom pulls gun on barber when son's haircut takes too long Pause 2:40 Aqua by the Bay could destroy last untouched shoreline, Cortez boat captain warns 2:16 Long-time Bradenton civic volunteer and businessman retiring 3:49 Sexual assaults by students reveal hidden horror in K-12 schools 0:58 Chinese takeout robbed, worker assaulted after woman kicks in door 1:46 Government shutdown or government breakdown? 3:49 Sexual assaults by students reveal hidden horror in K-12 schools 1:21 Manatee County Youth Rowing concludes season at FSRA Sweep Championships 0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes 0:58 Protester with US flag disrupts Havana parade Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

He and his team went to China to learn more about a new lung cancer surgery called VATS that only requires a two-inch incision in the chest. A camera makes it possible. Richard Dymond Bradenton Herald