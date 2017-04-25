Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement

Between 2001 and 2010, the United States saw big declines in the number of cases of vaccine-preventable diseases. Because of this, vaccines are one of the top public health achievements of the decade.
Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your body on opioids.

The Corcoran quadruplets – three boys and a girl – were safely delivered at 31 weeks by cesarean section at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on March 28. Ranging from two to just over three pounds, the babies were born just moments apart, between 7:59 and 8:01 am that morning. All are being cared for in Sarasota Memorial’s Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), the most advanced intensive care nursery in the region for premature, high risk and critically ill newborns. They are slated to go home to Englewood in the coming weeks as they near their original due date, May 29, and achieve individual and developmental milestones. Learn more at smh.com.

Preparation is key for allergy season

Preparation is key for allergy season

Springtime brings sunshine and warm breezes – but also misery for millions of Americans who suffer from seasonal allergies. Lily Pien, M.D., explains how being prepared can put you on the road to relief.

Growing spinach leaves into heart tissue, researchers solve major bioengineering problem

Growing spinach leaves into heart tissue, researchers solve major bioengineering problem

The Worcester Polytechnic Institute research team shows spinach leaves stripped of plant cells can become a vascular network to deliver blood, oxygen and nutrients to grow human tissues like cardiac muscle to treat heart attack patients. This green solution may solve the major problem now limiting the regeneration of large section of human tissues, bone, even whole organs to treat disease or traumatic injuries.

