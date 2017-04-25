Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement

The Corcoran quadruplets – three boys and a girl – were safely delivered at 31 weeks by cesarean section at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on March 28. Ranging from two to just over three pounds, the babies were born just moments apart, between 7:59 and 8:01 am that morning. All are being cared for in Sarasota Memorial’s Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), the most advanced intensive care nursery in the region for premature, high risk and critically ill newborns. They are slated to go home to Englewood in the coming weeks as they near their original due date, May 29, and achieve individual and developmental milestones. Learn more at smh.com.