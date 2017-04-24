Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your body on opioids.
Meta Viers & Patrick Gleason McClatchy
Meet the Corcoran quadruplets

Health News

Meet the Corcoran quadruplets

The Corcoran quadruplets – three boys and a girl – were safely delivered at 31 weeks by cesarean section at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on March 28. Ranging from two to just over three pounds, the babies were born just moments apart, between 7:59 and 8:01 am that morning. All are being cared for in Sarasota Memorial’s Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), the most advanced intensive care nursery in the region for premature, high risk and critically ill newborns. They are slated to go home to Englewood in the coming weeks as they near their original due date, May 29, and achieve individual and developmental milestones. Learn more at smh.com.

New mom talks about what it's like to have quadruplets

Health News

New mom talks about what it's like to have quadruplets

The Corcoran quadruplets ­ three boys and a girl ­ were safely delivered by cesarean section at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on March 28. Ranging from two to just over three pounds, the babies were born just moments apart. Amanda Corcoran talks about the experience.

Newborn quadruplets take a nap

Health News

Newborn quadruplets take a nap

The Corcoran quadruplets ­ three boys and a girl ­ were safely delivered by cesarean section at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on March 28. Ranging from two to just over three pounds, the babies were born just moments apart. Their names are Harrison, Preston, Jackson and Lila Corcoran.

Editor's Choice Videos