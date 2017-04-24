Arkansas executes Jones; plans 2nd lethal injection of night

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:44 Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction Pause 1:25 How Arkansas’s execution drugs work, and sometimes don’t 0:55 Man robs Wells Fargo bank branch in Bradenton 5:06 Bob "Buzz" Turner announces retirement from Bradenton Herald 0:47 Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world 3:00 Bumbling burglar fall through store’s ceiling twice 1:56 Raise your voice for equal pay 2:16 It's been 20 years since her son died of a rare cancer. She still wonders if Bayshore High killed him 4:17 Bradenton has remarkable resource for Jewish learning 0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Arkansas had been planning to execute eight inmates over 10 days in April using a three-drug lethal-injection cocktail. Here’s how it works — and why it’s been controversial. The New York Times