Before quadruplets were born, parents talk about their expectations

The Corcoran quadruplets ­ three boys and a girl ­ were safely delivered by cesarean section at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on March 28. Ranging from two to just over three pounds, the babies were born just moments apart. Before they were born, their parents, Amanda and Kyle Corcoran, talk about their expectations.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Editor's Choice Videos