Health News

April 1, 2017 8:50 PM

London attack victim stands on her own after broken leg

The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

The Utah woman who suffered a broken leg from a high-profile London attack is now able to stand up on her own.

Melissa Cochran's brother Clint Payne on Saturday posted a photo of her on a verified GoFundMe website account.

It shows her smiling and standing up, holding her crutches in the air.

It was captioned with this quote: "What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you."

Cochran also suffered a broken rib and cuts to the head during the March 22 attack.

Her husband, Kurt Cochran, was killed when a man in an SUV mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.

The couple was on the last day of a European trip celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

Related content

Health News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Growing spinach leaves into heart tissue, researchers solve major bioengineering problem

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos