The Latest: At least 3 killed in Oakland building fire

0:32 Video shows child care center worker slamming 4-year-old girl to the ground Pause

1:31 Bradenton business owners brace for construction boom

2:50 Pirates Q&A: Trevor Williams sacrifices social media for Lent

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

2:01 First gift of cherry blossom trees from Japan were pest-infested

1:37 Manatee High choir teacher Tommy Jomisko sings the national anthem

0:34 At a loss for words, South Carolina coach Frank Martin tries to describe 'surreal' experience of making first Final Four

2:09 Teachers rally outside school board hearing on impasse