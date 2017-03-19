Dwight Clark says he has ALS, suspects football a cause

4:51 Parents of Manatee County 20-year-old killed in drunken driving crash aim to change laws Pause

2:40 Missing Palmetto woman murdered

3:31 Thousands pack Holmes Beach for parade Sunday

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:07 Force and devastation: U.S. nuclear tests declassified

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

2:39 Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability

2:40 Heather DeGrave sings two national anthems before Pirates host Blue Jays