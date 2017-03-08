Watchdog: Spoiled food, safety risks at immigration facility

An internal government watchdog raised concerns Wednesday about reports of spoiled food, moldy showers and the mixing of high- and low-risk detainees at Southern California immigration detention facility.
The Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General issued a report alleging health risks and safety concerns at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange. The Orange County Sheriff's Department runs the facility, which holds immigration detainees under a contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
There were 528 immigrants detained at the facility Wednesday, according to ICE. Sheriff's officials said they were reviewing the report.
The report said a surprise inspection in November revealed unsafe food handling and that detainees reported they were served poor-tasting lunch meat that they rinsed before eating.
"Of deepest concern, when inspecting the refrigeration units, we observed slimy, foul-smelling lunch meat that appeared to be spoiled," the report said.
It also said high- and low-risk detainees were allowed to mingle in the barracks area and should not be as a safety matter.
In the report, ICE said the agency agreed with suggested fixes including a full inspection and an oversight plan for the facility.
