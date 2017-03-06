Healing canker sores fast with kiwi fruit

1:43 Vandals toss tar on Florida home Pause

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group

1:34 Bayside Villas residents feeling optimistic

2:10 Mosaic provides update on sinkhole

0:27 Pirates acting manager Tom Prince discusses minor leaguers impact against Yankees

1:29 Manatee County artist David Skaggs talks about his work

1:26 Adrian McPherson wants to be a mentor in addition to a coach with Air5

6:59 Florida legislative leaders sound off on how 2016 election shaped 2017 agenda

0:26 Duette resident describes witnessing plane crash