Coffee may help slow effects of aging

New NIH guidelines mark a major shift in dietary advice. The guidelines are based on landmark research that found exposure to peanuts in the first year of life lowers a baby's chances of becoming allergic.
Does owning a pet help reduce your risk of stroke and other cardiovascular events? A recent study suggests the answer is yes, especially if you're a woman over 50 who owns a cat. Reporter Vivien Williams talks to Mayo Clinic oncologist Dr. Edward Creagan about how pets can improve your health and life.
You've probably heard it in the movies--a person becoming so sad that they die of a 'broken heart'. While it's not usually a fatal event, there is such a thing as 'Broken Heart Syndrome'. Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, says Broken Heart Syndrome most often occurs after a person has suffered an extreme emotional experience and the symptoms mimic those of a heart attack.
Do you feel overwhelmed by a calendar that’s overbooked with shopping, parties and other holiday commitments?“You shouldn’t have to connect every dot,” says Mayo Clinic resiliency expert Dr. Amit Sood. “Holidays should be about recovering from weeks and months of stress, not about packing in so much stuff.”
This time of year, the songs of the season are everywhere: at the mall, in elevators, on TV and in the earbuds of many personal audio devices. Why is holiday music so beloved? Mayo Clinic experts say music can benefit your health physically and emotionally.