Belly pouching after having a baby

A woman’s body goes through many changes during pregnancy. As the uterus grows with the growing baby, the abdominal muscles of the mother’s body adjust and separate, the lungs move upwards and the bladder gets squashed. Meanwhile, the hormones of pregnancy allow for the mother to retain fluids that may make her feel swollen. Doesn’t sound like a lot of fun, but the baby makes it all worth it.
One might think that after the baby came out, the mother’s body would return to what it looked and felt like before she was pregnant. Wrong. It takes time, sometimes more time than most women expect. Some simple exercises, going for walks, staying hydrated all can make a big difference for the mother’s body healing from pregnancy.
Of course no exercising should be started without your doctor or midwife’s blessing.
Probably the most frustrating of these changes to deal with during the first year of your baby’s life is the abdomen pouch.
The abdominal recti muscles are like a girdle. As the uterus grows, the abdominal recti muscles adjust and expand to hold up the uterus. Diastasis recti, is a separation of the rectus abdominis or nicknamed the “six pack” muscles. These muscles run along the midline or center of the stomach area. The connective tissue becomes thin and stretches which causes the waistline to widen and the belly to go forward or “pouch.” This vertical stretching of the muscles allows for space for the baby to grow, also causing the muscles to become weak and lose tone. It takes a long time, sometimes over a year, for the muscles to return to their previous strength.
The transverse abdominis is the deepest of the abdominal muscles. It wraps around the abdomen between the lower ribs and the top of the pelvis. When the transverse abdominis contracts the waist narrows and the lower abdomen flattens. Learning how to engage these muscles will help strengthen all the abdominal muscles, the pelvic muscles and help prevent lower back pain.
If this “pouching” is bothering you and you want to actively work on decreasing it here are some things you can try.
▪ When you have the energy, take your baby for a walk. Even walking one mile a day pushing a stroller can make a difference. If you are tired from being up with a baby then the most important exercise for you is resting. As you feel less tired you can increase the length of the walk.
▪ Target those core muscles by doing pelvic tilts. With your knees bent slowly rock your lower back without taking your back off the floor.
▪ Lying on the floor on your back with your knees bent and feet planted on the floor slowly lift your lower back off the floor. Inhale before you lift your back and then slowly exhale as you lift your back and lower it back to the floor.
▪ Lying on the floor tighten and release the pelvic floor muscles. This is done by contracting the pelvic floor muscles from behind the pubic bone to tail bone. You can imagine that your pelvic floor is a bag and you are tightening the string on the bag, gently drawing the entire pelvic floor up.
▪ Drinking water throughout the day will help your body stay hydrated which can help skin elasticity, weight loss and your overall health.
Having a baby changes many things. Your body changes, your lifestyle changes, your goals change, your purpose in life changes. Be patient with your body and be proud of what your body is able to do: grow and nourish another human being.
Katie Powers, R.N., is a board-certified lactation consultant and perinatal educator at Manatee Memorial Hospital’s Family BirthPlace. Her column appears every other week in Healthy Living. Contact her at katie.powers@mmhhs.com.
