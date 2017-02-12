Health News

Senator's bill would make child services its own agency

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

Lawmakers are considering making New Hampshire's child services agency its own department, breaking it away from the health department.

The Division for Children, Youth and Families has been facing scrutiny and reforms following several high profile deaths and a report that found it is badly understaffed. Republican Sen. Sharon Carson is proposing a bill to split it from the health department. The proposal is up for a public hearing Tuesday.

Carson says the purpose of the bill to provide a more unified approach to administering child protection, foster care, juvenile justice and other child services.

DCYF's current director, Lorraine Bartlett, is slated to retire March 31.

