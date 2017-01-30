health calendar

Send information about free or low-cost health-related events open to the public 10 days ahead of publication. Information can be emailed to calendar@bradenton.com.
New TOPS Chapter
A new TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) chapter will meet at 5:15 p.m. Thursdays at Palm View Baptist Church, 415 49th St. E., Palmetto. Memberships are $32 year. 941-722-0140 or tops.org.
Tai chi classes
Besides toning tables, which are covered by the Silver Sneaker Program, Tone E-Z is now offering Tai Chi classes 4-5 p.m. Thursdays. Cost is $10 per class. 7012 Cortez Road, Bradenton. 941-216-4822.
Ongoing programs
Aging concerns
Manatee Aging Network, a voluntary coalition of people representing both for-profit and nonprofit health, human and social service organizations and others concerned with aging issues. Waters Edge of Bradenton, 3132 21st Lane W., Bradenton. 941-748-7797, 9-10 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month, networking begins at 8:30 a.m.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group
Meets monthly on the second Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at The Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch Welcome Center, 8141 Lakewood Main St., Suite 102, Lakewood Ranch. Call 941-893-5710 to R.S.V.P.
Cancer-patient groups
These cancer-patient groups meet at Blake Medical Center, 2020 59th St. W., Bradenton. Information: BlakeMedicalCenter.com/cancer. For information and registration, call 888-359-3552.
▪ Exercise class for breast cancer patients with Marsha Shuford 941-798-2141; noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays; Cancer Support Community at Blake.
▪ American Cancer Society at Blake open 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays in the Cancer Resource Center. Information: Tricia, 798-6588.
▪ Mended Hearts Support Group, third Thursday of the month, Medical Arts Building, room 3400. RSVP to 941-798-6500.
Caring Friends Support Group
Meets 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Dolphin Pelican Room at Blake. The group is free, doctor-supported and no registration is required. 941-792-7204.
Chronic Kidney Disease Education
A free class is offered on chronic kidney disease that covers causes, progression and treatment options. Individuals diagnosed with chronic kidney disease or with diabetes and/or high blood pressure can benefit greatly from this education. This education is available ongoing at one of two Bradenton locations: 520 Manatee Ave E. in East Bradenton or 5902 Point West Blvd. in West Bradenton. 941-405-9683
Fitness classes
The Senior Enrichment Center at Renaissance on 9th, offers Yoga Stretch at 11 a.m. Mondays and Muscular Strength and Range of Movement at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Both classes are suitable for varying levels of mobility. 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. $5 for SEC Members, $7 for guests and free to Silver Sneakers participants. 941-749-0100.
H2U programs
These events are offered by H2U, an adult health and wellness organization sponsored by Blake Medical Center. Individuals pay a $20 annual membership fee, and become members of the national H2U program. Some of the benefits include: VIP hospital privileges; upgrade in room, if available; free daily local newspaper; complimentary meal plan for a spouse or caregiver during member’s inpatient hospitalization; and Medicare Part A Deductible may be waived. For specific events and reservations, call 1-888-359-3552. To receive H2U Program information and membership application, call 941-792-0211. Activities offered include aerobics, bridge lesson, bingo, tai chi, line dancing, Wii, Zumba and more. The Cortez Center is at 6670 Cortez Road; the Bayshore Center is at 6049 26th St. W.; the Ellenton Center is at 7042 U.S. 301 N. 941-792-0211; for reservations, 888-359-3552.
LRMC programs and support groups
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center holds the following ongoing programs and support groups: diabetes support group, Healthy Hearts support group, Heart Device support group, childbirth education classes, new mom and baby group, prenatal yoga. 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., 800-454-8215.
MMH programs and support groups
Manatee Memorial Hospital, 206 Second St. E, Bradenton, hosts the following classes, support groups and programs, most at the hospital: Diabetes Support Group meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month, dinner provided. Register online at manateememorial.com under Community Information or register by phone by calling 941-708- 8100, Monday-Friday, between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; HOPE Stroke Support Group, partnership with Florida Home Health, for stroke survivors and their caregivers, 4-6 p.m., second Thursday of the month at IMG Academy Golf Club, 4350 El Conquistador Parkway, Bradenton, dinner provided, call 941-773-4628 to make a reservation; Tools to Quit Smoking partnership with the Area Health Education Center (AHEC) provides a free two-hour class, 5:30-7:30 p.m., fourth Thursday of each month. Call 941-552-1283 to register; weight-loss support group meets monthly, call for information and dates, 941-896-9507; Senior Advantage Program (50+) offers services designed to enhance health and well-being. Call the “What’s Happening Line” at 941-745- 7308 for information on events during the month or call 941-745-7548 about joining; MOMM’s Place/Perinatal Education Classes for moms, dads and families including: Prepared Childbirth Classes; Your Amazing Newborn Class; Introduction to Breastfeeding Class; Keeping Baby Safe Class, Lowdown on Labor, Car Seat Check Ups, Breastfeeding Consultation and Infant and Mom Support Group. Classes are held in MOMM’s Place, MMH Medical Office Building, Suite 3F, call 941-745- 6925 to sign up for classes. 941-746- 5111, manateememorial.com.
Memory testing
Bradenton Research Center, under the supervision of Dr. W. Alvin McElveen, offers free memory testing. No appointment necessary. 3924 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-708-0005 or bradentonresearch.com.1-5 p.m. Thursdays.
Parenting and family matters
Family Resources offers a variety of workshops, including “Relating to Your Teen: How to Improve Your Relationship,” free workshop and snack offered 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays; crisis intervention, family assessments and individual, group and family counseling; voluntary pay; and individual, marital, group and family support counseling for children and their families confronting difficulties involving family separation and divorce. 361 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-741-3575.
Classes
Creative Movement Class
Bella Danza Dance and Ballroom Academy has added a class designed and structured for children with handicaps. Children will explore music and dance in a variety of stimulating and fun activities and exercises. The class is appropriate for children or teens with cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, deafness, blindness, wheelchair bound, Down’s Syndrome, and others. 5702 Manatee Ave. W., $50 monthly. belladanzadance.com or 941-301-5854. 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Diabetes programs, classes
Manatee County Rural Health Services offers a free program for diabetic patients, including classes, to help them better manage their disease. Information: East Manatee clinic, 941-708-8700, or North Manatee clinic, 941-721-2020.
▪ Free diabetes classes to teach participants how to prevent and delay related diabetes complications, help control blood sugar levels and more. Southeast Administration Building, 919 53rd Ave. E., 941-751-8100. 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
▪ A free diabetes and obesity education class. RTI Insurance Building, 6371 Business Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, 10-11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. The class also is offered at Pinnacle Medical Center, 315 75th St. NW., Bradenton. 4-5 p.m. the first Friday of each month. Space is limited; 941- 504-4000.
▪ “OutSmart Diabetes” Healthy Lifestyle Education Program offers updated classes on a regular basis, focusing on anyone wanting to live a healthier lifestyle. Day or evening classes offered. Six-hour comprehensive education class, held over two days, three hours each day. Complimentary blood sugar meter and testing supplies given for the person with diabetes if needed. Individual home visit made for the special needs client for diabetes education, blood sugar meter training, insulin training. Classes are taught by a board certified diabetes educator. Pre-registration requested; 941-232-3846.
▪ Fitness: G.T. Bray has announced a group fitness schedule which includes Yoga, cycling, karate, gentle aerobics, Zumba and more. 941-742-5923 or mymanatee.org.
Parkinson’s disease
“Fun Fitness” class
Fun Fitness, taught by Kathi Sims, certified Parkinson fitness instructor, is a relaxed and fun exercise class that focuses on muscle strengthening, flexibility, balance and co-ordination. Classes are 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursday at Parkinson Place, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota; 10 a.m. Tuesdays at Oneco Methodist Church, 2112 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton; and 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3011 19th Ave. W., Bradenton. 941-351-3040. Parkinson Place offers variety of classes and events for Parkinson’s patients and caregivers. Schedule of events, 941-893-4188.
▪ Gentle/Chair Yoga & Meditation with Lynn Burgess for patients and caregivers wanting easy and effective ways to stay calm and focused through ability-based yoga movements, breathing exercises and relaxation techniques.10 a.m. first and third Monday of the month.
▪ Dance For Parkinson’s with Leymis Wilmott, for patients and caregivers wanting a fun ways to stay active and engaged through expressive movement to live music. Based on the renowned Mark Morris “Dance for PD,” Brooklyn, N.Y. 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday.
▪ Care-4-Me with Denise Drabik, guidance, support and resources for caregivers through an informal Q & A group discussion and recommendations for the best individual care plan. 2 p.m. first and third Tuesday of the month.
▪ Caregiver Boot Camp with Marilyn Tait, for caregivers wanting direction, motivation, support and sociability through fun and upbeat motivational programs, offering the success strategies necessary to survive the stress and strain of long-term care giving. 2 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.
▪ Voice Aerobics with Mary Spremulli, for patients wanting to enhance speech and communication through breathing and voice exercises that can be practiced at home., 10 a.m. first and third Wednesday of the month.
▪ Ageless Grace with Mary Masi, for patients and caregivers wanting to enhance function and cognitive skills through 21 body-and-mind chair exercises that stimulate and utilize the five areas of the brain and promote lifelong comfort and ease. 10 a.m. second and fourth Thursday of the month.
▪ Parkinson Power with Marilyn Tait, 10 a.m. third Thursday; positive and rewarding motivational programs focused on empowerment and everything you need to maintain a positive attitude and passion for life.
Support, classes for women
The Women’s Center Classes and Support Groups at the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center hosts these classes and events:
▪ Health Education lectures on diabetes. 941-232-3846. Meetings are held weekly.
▪ ALS Association Resource Group. 888-257-1717. 1-3 p.m. first Friday of the month.
8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., 941-782-2100 or lakewoodranchmedicalcenter.com.
Senior exercise
Fitness class
Fit & Firm Fitness Studio is hosting affordable baby boomers and seniors low-impact fitness class. Seniors find out how you can exercise for free. 941-756-8850. 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. at 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 and 11 a.m. Fridays
Stretching class
Active isolated stretching classes to help deal effectively with such problems as sciatica, bulging discs, posture, gait and more. Classes are taught by Brian W. Smith, LMT, Massage Therapist for the USA Olympic Pairs Figure Skaters Ladwig & Evora. Ellenton Ice & Sports Complex, 5309 29th St. E, Ellenton, 941-730-3369.
Tai chi for arthritis
Body in Balance will hold tai chi for arthritis classes. 4442 Fifth St. W., Bradenton, 941-758-2111. $30 for a six-week series. Noon Tuesdays. They also offer a water exercise class Thursday mornings at G.T. Bray.
Total body conditioning
A new exercise class, Total Body Conditioning, features cardio for 30 minutes, core strength for 30 minutes, and balance thru tai chi and ballet type poses and moves. Flexibility mat work 30 minutes, focusing on healthy strong back and meditative stretching using Yoga and physical therapy safe mat work. Taught by Mo. Anna Maria Island Community Center, 407 Magnolia Ave., Holmes Beach, 941-778-1908. For detailed class content information call Mo at 941-779-1108. 9:30-11 a.m. Fridays
Yoga
Yoga in the Garden
Flowing Yoga poses for Every Body, beginners to intermediate, includes an emphasis on back and neck safety with licensed and certified instructor, Janice Behling. Bring your own yoga mat and 2 optional yoga blocks. Palma Sola Botanical Garden, 9800 17th Ave., Bradenton. $10 per class or 3 for $25 per week with proceeds being donated back to the Palma Sola Botanical Garden. 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Yoga and strength conditioning
Palma Sola Botanical Park, 9800 17th Ave. NW., Bradenton, offers these programs:
▪ Vinyasa Flow Yoga: $10 per class or $75 for 10 sessions. 941-795-8223, 9:45 a.m.-11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday with Pat Richmond.
▪ Candlelight/restorative yoga: $10 a session. 6-7:15 p.m. Wednesday with Pat Richmond.
▪ Full body cardio and strength conditioning. 941-779-4082, 8:45-9:45 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday with Key Fitch.
▪ Yoga: 941-704-8953, 8:15 -9:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, 6-7:15 p.m. Monday and 7-8:15 p.m. Thursday with Angela Simone.
▪ Yoga/Pilates: 941-704-3508, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday with Laura Bennett.
Yoga
Move, breathe and relax with certified yoga instructor Genevieve Lessard, RYT, in the Historic School Hall at 1505 Center Road, Terra Ceia. First class is free; others begin at $7.25 each. Beginners are welcome. 941-565-4601 or e-mail GenevieveYoga@gmail.com. 6-7:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
Hatha Yoga and Restorative/Therapeutic classes
Yoga Arts , offers Hatha Yoga, 5:45-7 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 9:30 -10:45 a.m. Saturday. Restorative/Therapeutic classes, 10-11:15 a.m. Wednesday and 9:30-10:45 a.m. Friday. 1122 12th St. W., Bradenton, $80 for eight sessions. Classes taught by Preston Whaley Jr. Yoga Arts has added a new class for people looking to discover yoga. The class, offered 9:30-10:30 a.m. Fridays at the studio, helps participants build a foundation of skeletal alignment, core strength, standing balance and mindfulness. $80 for eight sessions; $14 for a drop-in. 941-747-9397 or yoga-arts.net.
Balance Pilates Studio
Balance Pilates Studio group yoga/ pilates classes at North River Body Therapies, 905 25th Drive E., Ellenton, 941-773-2967. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
Women’s Resource Center of Manatee
Power yoga: 1926 Manatee Ave. W. Nonmembers, $8, members $5. 941-747-6797. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; traditional yoga, 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays and 9-10 a.m. Saturdays; and advanced class 10:15-11:15 a.m. Saturdays.
Women’s Resource Center of Sarasota County
Gentle yoga classes at 340 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota. Please bring a mat. Cost: members, $5; nonmembers, $10, 941-366-1700. 9-10:30 a.m. weekdays and meditative yoga 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays
G.T. Bray
G.T. Bray Activity Center, 5504 33rd Ave. Drive W. $32, 941-742-5974. 6 p.m. Mondays.
Integrated Healing Arts
Relaxing, stress-relieving yoga instruction with master Orton Graves, 4216 Cortez Road, $15 per session, 941-739-2225. 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
Yoga classes
Every Saturday on the beach at the Pine Avenue public beach access, gulfside, in Anna Maria. The cost is by donation, and the class is open for all. No mat required; just bring a beach towel or sheet. 941-794-6723, 8:30 a.m.
Beach yoga
Sundays south of the cafe at Manatee Public Beach. By donation. Bring a blanket or towel. 8:30 a.m
Comments