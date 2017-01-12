Spokane County sees spike in mumps cases

1:49 Eugene Matthews 'well known' to Manatee County before allegedly shooting woman Pause

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

1:29 People prepare swine, dairy and midway for fair's opening

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

3:32 Volkswagen to pay largest penalty ever given to automaker by U.S. government

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame