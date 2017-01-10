What is bacterial meningitis?

You've probably heard it in the movies--a person becoming so sad that they die of a 'broken heart'. While it's not usually a fatal event, there is such a thing as 'Broken Heart Syndrome'. Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, says Broken Heart Syndrome most often occurs after a person has suffered an extreme emotional experience and the symptoms mimic those of a heart attack.
Do you feel overwhelmed by a calendar that’s overbooked with shopping, parties and other holiday commitments?“You shouldn’t have to connect every dot,” says Mayo Clinic resiliency expert Dr. Amit Sood. “Holidays should be about recovering from weeks and months of stress, not about packing in so much stuff.”
This time of year, the songs of the season are everywhere: at the mall, in elevators, on TV and in the earbuds of many personal audio devices. Why is holiday music so beloved? Mayo Clinic experts say music can benefit your health physically and emotionally.
Have you ever watched a toddler drop to all fours and crawl across the room? They're experts at it. But, for many adults, crawling is anything but easy. Experts in the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program say, as most people age, they forget how to do basic movements, such as crawling. Why is that important? Well, for one thing, if you're no longer able to get down on the floor, move around and get up again, you might not be able to get back on your feet after a fall.
It has been said that the office of the President of the United States is one of the most stressful jobs imaginable. Cleveland Clinic Wellness expert Dr. Michael Roizen discusses the keys to keeping accelerated aging under control.
The incidence of Parkinson’s disease and parkinsonism increased significantly in 30 years from 1976 to 2005, Mayo Clinic researchers reported today in a study in JAMA Neurology. This trend was noted in particular for men age 70 and older. According to the researchers, this is the first study to suggest such an increasing trend.
News cases of travel and non-travel related Zika virus infections have been identified in Florida, bringing the total of reported Zika infections in the state to more than 1,000. As the number of mosquito-borne infections continue to climb in Florida and abroad, Mayo Clinic infectious diseases experts Dr. Gregory Poland and Dr. Pritish Tosh remind us about the importance of mosquito bite prevention, and the need for a Zika vaccine.