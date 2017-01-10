What is bacterial meningitis?

Have you ever watched a toddler drop to all fours and crawl across the room? They're experts at it. But, for many adults, crawling is anything but easy. Experts in the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program say, as most people age, they forget how to do basic movements, such as crawling. Why is that important? Well, for one thing, if you're no longer able to get down on the floor, move around and get up again, you might not be able to get back on your feet after a fall.