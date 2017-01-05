King County sees 8 deaths due to flu

Officials say there have been eight flu-related deaths in King County this flu season, which could last another two months or more.
The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2hSXtEQ ) that Dr. Jeff Duchin with Public Health Seattle & King County says the eight people who died were between 63 and 94 years old.
Hospitals across the county have been dealing with an increase in flu-related visits. Duchin says 5 percent of all recent emergency room visits countywide were related to the flu.
State Department of Health spokesman Paul Throne says this season's flu is the same type of strain that struck in 2014-15, when there were 157 flu-related deaths across the state.
