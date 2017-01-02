Moosup youngsters bring holiday joy to senior citizens

Plainfield Town Hall never looked better than it did this week when elementary students delivered a candy-covered replica of the municipal building to a local nursing home.
The two-story structure, formed from a cardboard base and festooned with peppermint shingles, licorice siding and gumdrop eaves, arrived at the Colonial Health & Rehab Center of Plainfield, accompanied the edifice's architects— a busload of Moosup Elementary School students.
Melissa Curran, one of the school's third-grade teachers who oversaw the project, as well as three other "gingerbread" structures, said students took the holiday planning and building very seriously.
"We took a tour of Town Hall and the students took notes, drew sketches and even counted windows," she said. "And, with the help of some parents, we put everything together in one day."
The Town Hall structure recreated the building's swimming pool — complete with gingerbread swimmers — and also featured a chocolate-topped clock and, cinnamon candy chimneys. A battery-operated train chugged around the building, running past a frosting-and wafer-covered gazebo and miniature Christmas trees.
"I helped make the decorations around the pool," Jason Fletcher, 8, said. "My favorite part was making the spinning tree. And it makes me happy to see people so happy that might not feel so good."
Many of the rehab center's residents crowded into the lobby using tinsel-covered walkers and wheelchairs. Each resident received handmade cards and hug from students. As the Town Hall candy house was placed on an entryway table, residents gathered closer.
"It's wonderful— I didn't think it would be so big," said Carol Correia, of Canterbury, who has been at the center for the last month. "I can't imagine the time they put into this."
Gwenna Cook, 8, said she was especially proud of her candy roofing work.
"It was very interesting walking through Town Hall — I'd never been in the first selectman's office before," she said. "I like seeing the happy faces here."
After saying their goodbyes, the group moved on to the town's senior center where they drew holiday posters with the help of some local pre-schoolers. They also delivered a candy-studded castle and Christmas village scene.
"A big part of this is bringing joy to the community," Curran said. "The children get to talk to the residents and, as a bonus, they learn a little engineering and science."
