NYC public health system welcomes first baby of 2017

New York City's public health system welcomed its first baby of 2017 at 12:09 a.m.
The baby girl is named Melanie Londono. She weighed 6 pounds and nine ounces and was born to mother Zuelen Londono and Kristian Payares. Hospital officials said Sunday mother and baby are doing well.
New York City Health + Hospitals is the largest public health care system in the nation, a system of 11 hospitals, plus trauma centers and other care centers around the five boroughs.
Baby Melanie was born at Jacobi medical center in the Bronx. Hospital officials say they wish the family many joys and "the healthiest life possible."
The first baby born in the system in Brooklyn was Alayna Baloch, born to Nasma Baloch at 1:38 a.m. weighing 7 pounds 4 ounces.
Comments