Health officials: 54 cases of mumps in King, Pierce Counties

Officials say the number of mumps cases is believed to have risen to 54 in two Washington counties.
The Washington State Department of Health said Friday nine cases have been confirmed and 45 are probable in King County while Pierce County has four probable cases linked to those in King.
State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy says officials are asking people especially in those two counties to make sure everyone in their family has been fully vaccinated.
Officials say mumps is usually not common in the United States because vaccination rates are generally good. In the past few years, however, mumps outbreaks have occurred in Massachusetts, New York, Illinois, Arkansas, Iowa and Texas.
Officials say mumps spreads through saliva with typical symptoms including low-grade fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite. Some people experience swelling of the cheeks, neck or jaw.
