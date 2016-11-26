Death toll from Australia's thunderstorm asthma reaches 6

Six people have died and five remain on life support after a rare condition known as thunderstorm asthma struck Australia's second-largest city.
The Health Department says the sixth victim died in a hospital on Saturday night from medical complications stemming from a wild thunderstorm that struck Melbourne on Monday night.
The statement says five patients remain in intensive care units and three of those are in critical condition.
Monday's storm caused rain-sodden ryegrass pollen to explode and disperse over the city, with tiny pollen particles penetrating deep into lungs. Around a third of patients who suffered asthma attacks on Monday reported never having asthma before.
The storm overwhelmed emergency services and hospitals in this city of 4.5 million people.
